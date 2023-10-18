Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILKAF remained flat at $4.58 during trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

