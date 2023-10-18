Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,352,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.7 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

