InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,722 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.20% of InnovAge worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INNV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InnovAge by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InnovAge by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in InnovAge by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in InnovAge by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $888.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.07.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. On average, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

