Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BSEP opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

