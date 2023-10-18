Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $69,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

APA Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

