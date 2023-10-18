Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

