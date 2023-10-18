Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 22,907 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

