Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.