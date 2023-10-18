Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

Shares of IPCIF stock remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.