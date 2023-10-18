Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Up 0.2 %

IVPU stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.42. The stock has a market cap of £103.04 million and a PE ratio of 2,135.86. Invesco Select UK Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 141 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.16).

Get Invesco Select UK Equity alerts:

Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.