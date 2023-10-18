Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Up 0.2 %
IVPU stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.42. The stock has a market cap of £103.04 million and a PE ratio of 2,135.86. Invesco Select UK Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 141 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.16).
Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Select UK Equity
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.