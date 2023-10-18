Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 640.3% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 819,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 708,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.