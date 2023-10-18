Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.79

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 6259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

