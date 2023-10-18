iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,292,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 874,700 shares.The stock last traded at $96.08 and had previously closed at $97.56.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

