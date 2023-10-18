iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 700,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the previous session’s volume of 154,686 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $33.86.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $641.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.