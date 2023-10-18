iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

