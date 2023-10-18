iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876,541 shares. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

