iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Trustees of the Smith College

Trustees of the Smith College cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,832 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.1% of Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,541 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

