iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.33. The stock had a trading volume of 817,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,564. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

