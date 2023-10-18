iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,081.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

