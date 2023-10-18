iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,466,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,231. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

