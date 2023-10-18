iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

