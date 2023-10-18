iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,538,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 505,809 shares.The stock last traded at $97.46 and had previously closed at $96.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

