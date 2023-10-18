iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,538,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 505,809 shares.The stock last traded at $97.46 and had previously closed at $96.50.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
