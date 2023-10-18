iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

