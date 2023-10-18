iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,100. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

