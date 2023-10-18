iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,275,023. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

