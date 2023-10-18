iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.30

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.30 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 308378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.