iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.82

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 2315518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $377,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

