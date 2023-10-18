iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.78

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 2775454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

