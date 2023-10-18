iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.24

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.24 and last traded at $136.16, with a volume of 1410347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.76.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

