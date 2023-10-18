iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average of $265.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

