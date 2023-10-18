iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.77

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 57537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $743.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

