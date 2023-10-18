iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Cut by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX traded down $8.17 on Wednesday, reaching $471.74. 383,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $302.94 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.25.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.