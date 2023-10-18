iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

