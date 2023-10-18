iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.68

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.68 and last traded at $100.48, with a volume of 158257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.68.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $734.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

