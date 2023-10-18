iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

