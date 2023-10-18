Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading Down 3.5%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 52,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 40,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.