Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 45,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,867. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

