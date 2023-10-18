Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.97

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 78447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

