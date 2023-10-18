Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.97

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 78447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.