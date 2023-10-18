Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 18th (NASDAQ:JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics’ (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 18th. Jayud Global Logistics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of JYD stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

