John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.84

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 17506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $187,724,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

