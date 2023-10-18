JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,030.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $980.00 to $1,030.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $945.68. 27,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $931.54 and its 200 day moving average is $927.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $727.43 and a one year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

