K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

