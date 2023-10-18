KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

