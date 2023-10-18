Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $277.52. The company has a market cap of $833.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

