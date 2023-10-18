LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 8% Higher

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 107,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 353,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

