Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 995.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average is $280.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

