Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $382,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

LLY traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $610.07. 163,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.29 and its 200-day moving average is $476.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $579.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

