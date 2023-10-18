Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

