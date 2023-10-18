LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

