LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LITB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
